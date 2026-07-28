Bully Ray Ponders The Idea Of WWE Turning Cody Rhodes Heel Vs. CM Punk

One of the top matches set for WWE SummerSlam is the Undisputed WWE Championship bout pitting the defending CM Punk against Cody Rhodes. The pair have had multiple face-offs leading into the match, but none as tense as Friday's "WWE SmackDown," after Punk and Rhodes were forced to team together at Saturday Night's Main Event, where Punk accidentally hit Rhodes in the eye with the title belt.

On "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray and Dave LaGreca broke down the upcoming match, with the former saying he believes many fans are tuning in due to the expectation of a heel turn.

"The in-ring with Punk and Cody the other night... In that moment in time, I remember thinking to myself, I go, 'Wow. Cody looks like Ric Flair and CM Punk reminds me of Dusty Rhodes,'" he said.

Bully Ray said Rhodes has more potential to become the heel, as a Punk turn wouldn't feel as genuine. He questioned whether or not Punk is the right guy to turn the "American Nightmare" heel against, however.

"I'm going to turn Andre the Giant heel. Why? We need to make Hulk Hogan a bigger star," he explained. "We have the right guy in mind. If you're going to turn Cody, you have to have the right guy, guys, in mind. Would CM Punk become a bigger babyface if Cody Rhodes turned on him?"

He said he doesn't believe that it would make Punk a bigger face, but that WWE only cares about the money it can make off big moments. He said he'd stay the course with Rhodes, but if one man is going to turn at SummerSlam, it's the "American Nightmare."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.