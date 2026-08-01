WWE's Trick Williams Recalls First-Ever Indie Match, Staying Awake For Days After

WWE star Trick Williams has had a meteoric rise on the main roster following his call-up from "WWE NXT" to "WWE SmackDown" just seven months ago. Before his professional wrestling career got underway in 2018, Williams played college football for the South Carolina Gamecocks and even took part in Philadelphia Eagles mini-camp on a tryout basis

He recently sat down on "4th And South w/ Jarvis Landry & Leonard Fournette," and spoke about how his football career compares to professional wrestling. He said walking to the ring for his first-ever match on the independent scene was like walking out for a game, but multiplied by 10.

"There were probably 20 people, and for the first time, when I walked out and that music played, it was all about me," Williams said. "No helmet on, no teammates. It was 20 people, but it was about Trick Williams, or 'Sweet Daddy' Trick at the time. I didn't go to sleep for 48 hours [after that.] I never felt that before in my life. Two days, I didn't sleep. I was up. I knew, 'This is what you're supposed to do, right here.'"

Williams officially signed with WWE in February 2021, after training and wrestling for Combat Zone Wrestling in Philadelphia, as well as KnokX Pro Wrestling in Los Angeles. He debuted for "NXT" that September, as a friend of Carmelo Hayes.

He held both the NXT Championship, as well as the TNA World Championship, during his time in developmental. Williams captured his first main roster singles title quickly, when he won the United States Championship from Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 42.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "4th And South w/ Jarvis Landry & Leonard Fournette" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.