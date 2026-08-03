Michael Cole Recalls Joining WWE In The 1990s, Traveling With JBL & Ron Simmons

Michael Cole is one of the most senior members of WWE, having started his career in the promotion back in 1997 as a backstage interviewer. Over the years, Cole would slowly transition from this role to commentary, even stepping into the ring and becoming involved in several storylines.

During an appearance on the "What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon" podcast, Cole looked back at his journey into the WWE and getting accustomed to the heavy travelling schedule.

"At the time, my contract was coming up at CBS," he recalled. "When they moved me from Houston to New York in 1995, they promised me that I wouldn't travel. (...) Well, as soon as '96 rolls out, I end up six months on the road with the presidential campaign."

Cole then added that his wife was still at home during this period and didn't want him on the road anymore. While working with CBS, Cole had worked with Todd Pettengill, who opened the door to WWE for him.

"He got me an audition with Kevin Dunn and Michael Hayes at the time, and I didn't hear from anybody for – typical WWE – I didn't hear from anybody for three or four months," he recalled, adding that he began to stress about his CBS contract that was about to expire before Dunn called him back and offered him a job.

"I genuinely thought that I was coming to WWE for about a year, because I wanted to get television experience," Cole admitted, explaining that he wanted to continue his career in news. "And lo and behold, nearly thirty years later, I'm still here, and I've had this love affair with this company ever since."