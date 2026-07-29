WWE SmackDown Ratings & Viewership Report: 7/24/2026

"WWE SmackDown" viewership has seen yet another uptick in both viewership and ratings, with the last show of July registering a jump in both metrics.

The July 24 edition of "SmackDown" from Oakland, California, drew an average of 1,253,000 viewers, slightly up from the previous week's 1,243,000, as per "Programming Insider." The show has seen steady viewership growth throughout July, with the first episode drawing just over a million viewers before gradually increasing to last week's monthly high. Despite the growth, the average viewership of July 2026 is 15% lower than July 2025, reports "Wrestlenomics."

The show, which was the penultimate edition of "SmackDown" before SummerSlam, also saw an increase in the key 18–49 demographic rating, rising from the previous week's 0.21 to 0.23, matching the four-week average. However, like its viewership, the show's ratings for this month are down significantly from last July, by a whopping 40%, with the average rating for July 2025 standing at 0.40 compared to this month's 0.23.

Last week's "SmackDown" began with the contract signing between GUNTHER and Nick Aldis, followed by a singles match between Lainey Reid and Brie Bella, which the latter won, and she was then reunited with her sister Nikki Bella, who returned from injury. CM Punk and Cody Rhodes had yet another face-to-face at the show, while Charlotte Flair and Chelsea Green won their respective qualifying matches to enter the five-way match for the Interim Women's Championship at SummerSlam.