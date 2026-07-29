Bully Ray Talks Chances Of The Rock Challenging Roman Reigns At WWE WrestleMania 43

Bully Ray thinks that WWE could set up a match between The Rock and Roman Reigns for next year's WrestleMania at the weekend's SummerSlam.

The Rock and Reigns were originally scheduled to face off at WrestleMania 40 before plans changed, with the latter instead facing Cody Rhodes. Ahead of Reigns' World Heavyweight Championship defense against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, Ray suggested Reigns could retain his title before being challenged by The Rock.

"Roman winning and the possibility of The Rock coming out and challenging Roman in Saudi Arabia, they're not worried about Seth Rollins. They're not going to be worried about Seth Rollins doing the job to Roman Reigns if that's what they have up their sleeve," he said on "Busted Open."

Ray believes the organizers in Saudi Arabia may prefer a mega match like Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania. He noted that they have previously brought legends like The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H to wrestle there, which could pave the way for a clash between the two Anoa'i family members.

"With night two [of SummerSlam] really being about one match [Rollins vs. Reigns], I could kind of see something happening at the end of the night, like you have suggested. And there's only one, there's only one huge — and I know I'm reaching here, I get it — but is it really that far of a stretch? Is it really that far of a reach for the match that people have been talking about for a long time, Roman and The Rock to happen in Saudi?" asked Ray. "If there's one thing that we know about Saudi since day one is they've always been willing to pay for what they want. That's why we got these crazy, like, Hunter and Shawn versus Taker and Kane matches or Goldberg and Undertaker. If they want something, they're going to pay for it."

He believes WWE needs to do something to generate interest for next year's WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia, saying he wouldn't be surprised if The Rock vs. Roman Reigns takes place in Saudi next year.