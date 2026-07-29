TBS Champion Maya World Names AEW Opponent She Hopes To Face At All In 2026

Maya World rode a wave of momentum into AEW Redemption 2026, and "The It Girl" didn't let an accomplished performer like Hikaru Shida get in her way as she became the youngest AEW TBS Champion in company history. However, the wrestling business doesn't slow down, and Maya won the title at a crucial time in AEW's year as AEW All In London 2026 is now just one month away.

The card for the Wembley Stadium event has yet to be finalized, but during the AEW Redemption media scrum, Maya was asked who she would like to face at All In London if she is booked for that event. The new champion responded with a very simple answer. "I feel like my story with Athena isn't done, I would love to face Athena, but whoever. Whoever, anybody can step, you know what I mean? So, but Athena for sure." Maya will have to get to Wembley first as she already has a TBS Championship defense set for the July 29 episode of "AEW Dynamite" against Persephone.

Maya and Athena have squared off multiple times over the past few years in both singles and tag team action, with "The Fallen Goddess" always getting the win whenever they met under the Ring of Honor banner. However, Maya would score a shocking upset victory over Athena in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on the June 20 episode of "AEW Collision." Maya would go on to lose the eventual final against Mercedes Mone, but with Athena still setting and breaking records as the ROH Women's World Champion, "The It Girl" could have her sights set on picking up even more gold before the year is out.

At the time of writing, the All In London card currently has the aforementioned Mone challenging Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women's World Championship, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defending the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega putting his AEW Men's World Championship on the line against Will Ospreay.

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