Maya World Has Eyes On ROH Champion

It's been a whirlwind few weeks for Maya World that's included her star-making ascent in the ring and incredible loss outside of it. Following the unexpected death of her younger brother, World was a surprise replacement in AEW's Owen Hart Foundation Cup where she beat Skye Blue and her mentor, Athena – a woman who has rarely been beaten in three years. World had the biggest match of her career when she faced Mercedes Moné in the finals of the Owen Cup at Forbidden Door. While she came up short, World has made a case for herself as one to watch.

World will face Athena again on "Dynamite: Beach Break" as they won the first two spots of the Women's Casino Gauntlet where the winner receives a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship. During an interview with The Sportster, World spoke about facing "The Fallen Goddess" for the ROH Women's World Championship. "Honestly if it were like to spin back, I do believe in myself this time. Honestly, I lost to her three times to the point where I was like, 'dang, can I do it?' That's how I know this run I'm on is different and it's something I'm carrying with me in my heart because I beat her. Finally I did it on TV. Nobody expected it. I didn't expect it, which is why I was so shocked after." After beating Athena at Collision, she thinks maybe she'll get a shot at the ROH title soon.

It has been announced that ROH will return to the 2300 Arena for Death Before Dishonor on August 21.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Sportster and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.