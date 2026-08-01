WWE Star Chad Gable Commends Ludwig Kaiser For El Grande Americano Performance

This past May, at AAA Noche de Los Grandes, Chad Gable and Ludwig Kaiser battled it out, both under the guise of El Grande Americano, to determine who would get to continue carrying the mantle. Kaiser emerged victorious, and now that the dust has settled, Gable offered praise for his rival while appearing on "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" alongside Cody Rhodes. Specifically, he commended him for turning the character into something that connected with audiences.

"What a magical thing he's done," Gable said. "That is not something that's easily done in this place. You could be saddled with something like that and really put on a boo-boo face or something and say, 'I hate this.' I've seen it happen a million times and he did the exact opposite, and turned it into absolute gold."

It was Gable who first donned the El Grande Americano mask early last year. Then, when Gable got injured, Kaiser took on the mask and assumed the identity. That led to a feud between the two Americanos, which culminated in the aforementioned match. Weaving in and out of kayfabe, Gable acknowledged their prior issues.

"I took [umbrage] with him taking this thing that I had created, I had built, but far be it [from] me to discredit anybody for taking it to a level that he did," Gable stated.

Since his victory over Gable, the current El Grande Americano has continued to perform on WWE's AAA brand, where he's currently in a rivalry with AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio. Meanwhile, Gable has returned to WWE's main roster, where he'll challenge Penta at SummerSlam for the Intercontinental Championship.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit X and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.