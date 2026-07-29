AEW Collision Ratings & Viewership Report: 7/25/2026

The final stop on the road to AEW's inaugural Redemption pay-per-view on July 26 occurred a day earlier with the July 25 episode of "AEW Collision" in Nashville, Tennessee. Both Nick Wayne and El Clon secured their spots on the Ladder Match to determine the next challenger for the AEW International Championship. The Conglomeration defended their AEW World Trios Championships for the fifth time against the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Champions in The Outrunners and Dalton Castle, and The Young Bucks secured a victory over Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta.

Despite the show being taped, that didn't stop "Collision" from getting a boost when it came to the TV ratings. According to Wrestlenomics, with data provided by The Programming Insider, the July 25 episode of "Collision" averaged a total of 427,000 viewers, marking a 7% increase on the previous week's 399,000 viewers for a show that was also taped. This week's figure was also 12% above the trailing four week average of 380,000 viewers, 25% above the average for July 2025, and 32% above the average for the third quarter of last year. As usual, all of these numbers don't include those who streamed the show on HBO MAX.

In the 18-49 demographic, there was another boost for "Collision" as the show posted a 0.07 number. This is a 17% rise on last week's 0.06 number, 40% higher than the trailing four week average of 0.05, but lower than the same periods from last year, with July 2025 averaging out at a 0.08 and the third quarter averaging a 0.07 number. Despite the increase on last week, "Collision" would only place in joint-18th in the prime time cable rankings, and joint-15th in the 25-54 demographic after posting a 0.10 number in that area.

The next episode of "Collision" will be preempted as it airs on Thursday, July 30, meaning that it won't go head-to-head with night one of WWE SummerSlam 2026. However, it will go head-to-head with the second hour of "TNA Impact" which starts at 9PM ET on AMC.