AEW Collision Ratings & Viewership Report: 7/18/2026

The latest "AEW Collision" viewership and ratings are in, with the two metrics showing contrasting trends, as one gradually declined while the other rose.

The July 18 edition of "Collision," which was taped two days earlier at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, averaged 399,000 viewers, slipping below the 400,000 mark and down from the previous week's 402,000, as per "Programming Insider." While it may have reduced week-on-week, last week's show's viewership was higher than the four-week average of 370,000, reports "Wrestlenomics." The show's viewership for the month is also significantly higher than it was during the same period last year, with July's average viewership more than 20% higher than in July 2025.

While viewership saw a slight decline, the 18–49 key demographic rating went the opposite way, increasing by a minuscule 0.01 from the previous week to register a 0.06 rating. The rating was also slightly higher than the show's four-week average of 0.04. However, the show's average rating for July is much lower than it was during the same period last year, with this year's average at 0.06 compared to 0.08 in July 2025.

"Collision" was jam-packed with 9 matches, which included a TNT Championship match, where Kevin Knight retained against AR Fox, and Bandido continued his long ROH World Championship reign after defeating Adam Priest. The main event saw AEW TBS Champion Hikaru Shida successfully defeat Queen Aminata before continuing the assault after the match. Maya World eventually intervened, setting up a match between Shida and World for Redemption.