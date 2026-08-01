Boogeyman Says He Came Up With WWE Character When He Was In A 'Dark Place'

After appearing on the reality series "Tough Enough," professional wrestler Marty Wright convinced the powers-that-be in WWE that he was worth a roster position. He debuted as The Boogeyman in 2005, and during an interview with "The F Y'All Podcast," Wright explained that he came up with the concept himself while in the company's developmental system.

"I was in a very, very dark motherf***ing place," Wright said. "I knew I had some evil forces out there against me. ... I was entering the business [when] people would normally be retiring at that age, and now I'm in a class with motherf***ers that's teaching [at] my age. ... Bottom line, I had my teeth knocked out. Nine of my teeth kicked out of my f***ing head."

Wright went into detail regarding the match where that took place, which was against a non-contracted wrestler. He recalled that his opponent struck him hard three times in a row: two punches followed by an elbow, which cracked him in the mouth and knocked out a number of teeth. The match was stopped and the wrestlers were separated so no further violence could occur.

"That's when Boogeyman was created," he continued. "I reverted back to a very dark place, because it done changed my whole game plan. ... I thought I was a ladies' man, now I ain't got no motherf***ing teeth."

According to Wright, after the incident, WWE fired him and hired the performer who had broken his teeth. However, he claimed that Booker T and The Undertaker stepped in and got Wright his job back.

"Meanwhile, while I'm getting all my [teeth] all situated, that's when that character came. And I drew it down, I manifested that motherf***er."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The F Y'All Podcast" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.