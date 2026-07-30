AEW TBS Champion Maya World Retains Title With Help From Kris Statlander

Maya World is still AEW TBS Champion with a victory over CMLL Women's World Champion Persephone, with a little help from Kris Statlander, who ran off Hikaru Shida, on Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite." World won her first title defense after winning the title from Shida at AEW Redemption on Sunday.

The women dodged each other's offense with back bridges to start off the match, followed by pin attempts, until they were back on their feet staring each other down. World got Persephone to the outside, but Persephone got the champion on her shoulders and sent her face-first onto the ring apron. Persephone got World in the corner back in the ring and took control of the match, until World was able to get to the ropes, escaping a hold Persephone locked in on her ankle.

World attempted a rollup, but got too close to the ropes and hit a stomp instead. Persephone dodged a bridging fallaway slam, and powered the champion up for a falling slam of her own. Persephone took out World on the outside with a suicide dive, but World rallied with a DDT. She couldn't capitalize back in the ring, and Persephone downed them both with a lariat.

Persephone hit a German suplex and bridged into the pin, but World kicked out. The CMLL champion argued with referee Aubrey Edwards, thinking she didn't count fast enough. It was enough for World to get her feet back underneath her and hit a moonsault from the middle rope.

She looked to have the match won, but Shida threw a kendo stick into the ring, distracting Edwards. Statlander, however, appeared on the apron to grab the stick out of Persephone's hands, and World was able to hit the bridging fallaway slam for the win.