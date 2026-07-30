Jon Moxley Taps Out Challenger To Retain AEW Continental Title

After losing at AEW Redemption 2026 in his tag team match with Will Ospreay against The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley wanted to bounce back in style on the July 29 episode of "AEW Dynamite." He had the task of grounding the high-flying Komander with his AEW Continental Championship on the line, and after a back-and-forth bout, Moxley left Detroit, Michigan with his title in hand.

Moxley used his strength in the early going to keep Komander from taking to the air, but the challenger would use his speed to create some distance. He sent the champion to the outside and attempted the Tightrope Spaceman Plancha but Moxley moved out of the way. However, Komander thought on his feet and hit a Tope Suicida as the match entered the commercial break. During the break, Komander's period of control was short-lived as Moxley used his strikes to knock the wind out of the challenger, and once the action returned to the ring, Moxley would use the ring ropes to keep Komander down.

Coming out of the break, Moxley tried submitting Komander but the challenger would fire up with some strikes back on the feet. He was cut off by Moxley but almost got a quick pin with a roll up, with the champion missing a Splash in the corner which allowed Komander to hit a Missile Dropkick. A Crossbody would earn Komander a two-count and he tried to follow up with a Moonsault, but after rolling through with a Cartwheel and a Backflip, Moxley flipped him the bird and hit a Cutter as the match hit the 10 minute mark. The champion got caught up in the ropes and was hit with a Guillotine Leg Drop from Komander who continued the attack with a 450 Splash which Moxley kicked out of.

Komander would land the Tightrope Spaceman Plancha but missed the Cielito Lindo when the action returned to the ring, and Moxley acted quickly to hit a Stomp, the Death Rider, and a Rear Naked Choke to get the submission victory.