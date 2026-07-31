Continental Cup Tournament Detailed On AEW Collision, Will Conclude At All In London

On the July 29 episode of "AEW Dynamite," AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley made a number of references to the Continental Cup, a new tournament that had yet to be announced. However, on the July 30 episode of "AEW Collision," the new competition was officially revealed, as well as some of the participants and when it will conclude.

Tony Schiavone on commentary detailed that the Continental Cup will be a brand new 16 man single elimination tournament that will commence on the August 8 episode of "Collision." Each match will not only be contested under Continental Rules (20 minute time limit with no seconds at ringside), but each match will be drawn at random rather than a tournament bracket being utilized as the Schiavone noted that the idea was inspired by the English FA Cup. The final of the tournament will be at AEW All In London 2026 on August 30, where the winner will not only win the new Continental Cup, but they will also leave Wembley Stadium with the AEW Continental Championship in hand.

As for the participants, with the Continental Title itself being on the line in the final, Jon Moxley has automatically been entered in as the first participant. Much like the Continental Classic that takes place at the end of every year, the title itself won't be on the line in each of Moxley's matches, and if Moxley is eliminated before he reaches All In London, the two finalists will fight over the vacant title.

After Schiavone noted the FA Cup inspiration, Nigel McGuinness interjected by announcing that he has watched the FA Cup for many years and has always dreamt of being in a cup final at Wembley, and will be entering the tournament himself. The now former AEW World Trios Champions Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly also confirmed that they had thrown their names into the hat during a backstage segment, with 11 spots still left to fill at the time of writing.