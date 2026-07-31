Indi Hartwell & Jada Stone Reach Semi-Finals Of TNA KO TV Title Tournament On Impact

Following the events of "TNA Impact" episode, three of the four semi-final spots in the TNA Knockouts Television Championship tournament have officially been claimed.

Tournament competition continued with a pair of quarterfinals bouts, the first of which pitted Indi Hartwell against "WWE NXT" star Thea Hail. Hartwell ultimately picked up the win over the energetic youngster after planting her with a Hurts Donut.

Hail targeted Hartwell's left arm for most of the match, beginning with an early armbar. The attack continued with a springboard dropkick, a double knee, and unapologetic wrenching. Hartwell eventually escaped and drove Hail into the turnbuckle, but when she tried a powerbomb, her arm gave out. Still, she managed to follow-up with her finisher to secure the pinfall on Hail. Hartwell initially defeated Vicious Vicki Venuto in the first round.

Later in the show, Jada Stone took on Jody Threat. Threat, a former Knockouts Tag Team Champion, seemed on the verge of victory when she followed a pump kick with a meteora and a German suplex. Stone, however, fought back and eventually rolled up Threat to secure the win for herself. Stone previously bested The System's Alisha Edwards in the opening round.

With their wins, Hartwell and Stone will join M By Elegance in the tournament's semi-finals. A time-limit draw between Elayna Black and "WWE Evolve" star Wendy Choo resulted in both women being eliminated in the first round and M automatically moving ahead. M will face Hartwell in the semi-finals. On the other side of the bracket, Stone will battle the winner of Heather By Elegance vs. Mara Sade.

As confirmed by TNA Hall of Famer Traci Books, the inaugural Knockouts Television Champion will defend the title exclusively on "Impact" television. The time and place in which she will be crowned has yet to be announced.