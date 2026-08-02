Dominik Mysterio Believes His Sister Aalyah Is Heading To WWE

Appearing on The Undertaker's podcast last month, Rey Mysterio teased that his daughter, Aalyah, could be set to join the family business soon. Mysterio spoke at length about training Aalyah over the past year, and noted that it's something she asked him to do. Now, Dominik Mysterio has also commented on his sister's potential wrestling debut during an interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show."

"I believe she is [going to WWE]," Dominik said after Helwani brought up a social media post showing a celebration for Aalyah working with WWE. "I mean, hey, she's been a problem for my parents for the last, you know, 24/25 years so it's time for WWE to handle the problem."

He then clarified that he also believes he was a problem for his parents, but he's looking forward to having his sister join him in WWE. "I hope she listens more to me than she does my dad; that's the best advice I can give her," Dominik continued.

Looking back at their childhood, he described his sister as the "smart one" in the family, expressing that he's surprised by her decision to become a pro wrestler. "At the end of the day, she's a Mysterio, man! She can do whatever she wants as long as she puts her mind to it."

"There's already two Mysterios taking over this business, so why not add a third?" he proclaimed, stating that he hopes Aalyah gets into a storyline with him over their father, because he believes that Rey Mysterio would bring her down instead of elevate her. "I can help jumpstart whatever it is that she needs. We can skip all the bulls**t that I went through – that my dad put me through. I think, if she's smart, she'll come talk to big brother."

Earlier this year, Rey Mysterio confirmed that Aalyah had visited the WWE Performance Center for training, but it appears she'll soon take her schooling to the next level on a more regular basis.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.