Rey Mysterio Reveals His Daughter Aalyah Has Started Training At The WWE PC

The Mysterio family has a long legacy in pro wrestling, and the next generation of stars from that family may not stop with WWE's Dominik Mysterio as his sister too is keen to follow in his footsteps.

Rey Mysterio had a conversation with Cody Rhodes on the latter's "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" podcast, where the WWE Hall of Famer disclosed how his daughter, Aalyah, also wants to try her hand in the family business.

"Right before I got cleared from my injury, I went up to the PC in Orlando and my daughter has been asking me, 'Dad, I wanna go in the ring. I wanna jump in the ring, I just wanna see what it feels like.' Like, [I told her] 'I'll do it when you graduate.' So she graduated in June from UCSD, [in] human biology. And she goes, 'Okay, I'm graduated, when you gonna take me?' I said, 'I'm actually gonna head up to the PC, so I'll book our flights and you can go up there with me.' So Angie, Aaliyah and myself flew up," Mysterio revealed.

The legendary star stated that she got in the ring with him at the WWE Performance Center and he was amazed to see what a natural she was in the squared circle.

"She went in there on a Wednesday with me and I was like, 'There's no way.' Like, this is your first time stepping in the ring. She had a connection with just positioning. Hitting the ropes. Like that is scary, crazy," he added. "She just went in there with me to. To feel what it was like, to feel the mat, to feel the ropes. And I'm afraid that she might be [a natural] if she decides to take that path."

Mysterio said that his daughter — who has featured in WWE programming in the past — also trained at TJ Wilson and Natalya's wrestling school. He said that Aalyah seems to be keen to explore wrestling further, with him stating that her next task would be to go into a full week of wrestling training.