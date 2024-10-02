Will We Ever See Aalyah Mysterio Step Into The Ring Full-Time?
The Mysterio name is legendary in the worlds of lucha libre and WWE, thanks to the patriarch of the family, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. The legendary high flyer's career has spanned multiple promotions throughout the last three decades, and within the last few years, Mysterio has gotten his children into the business. Mysterio's son goes by "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio on "WWE Raw," and started on the show with his father back in 2019, skipping WWE's "NXT" developmental brand to team with his dad on the main roster. Dominik is now a very successful staple heel on "Raw," and is involved in one of the hottest storylines alongside Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and former storyline girlfriend Rhea Ripley.
Mysterio's younger child, daughter Aalyah, has also appeared on WWE programming, though she's not yet made an in-ring debut. Aalyah was more heavily involved with WWE back in 2019, when the entire family was alongside Mysterio and Dominik as they feuded with Seth Rollins and Buddy Matthews. That wasn't her first appearance with the company, however, as she was at ringside beside her brother at WrestleMania 22, when Rey Mysterio won the World Heavyweight Championship.
Aalyah was also seen backstage after her father's victory at the "Show of Shows." Her next WWE TV appearance happened on her ninth birthday, before WrestleMania 26, when Mysterio asked the crowd to wish her well, but the segment was interrupted by CM Punk's Straight Edge Society. Outside of the ring, yet affiliated with WWE, Aalyah was also featured on Team Mysterio when the family competed against Team Mizanan on "Celebrity Family Feud." With that in mind, does she have plans to return to the company in a more meaningful capacity?
Aalyah's history in WWE
Aalyah Mysterio's big break in WWE came during the aforementioned feud with Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. At the time in 2020, it was noted that Aalyah would only be working as an actress on WWE TV, and not as a wrestler. Her main part in her father and brother's storyline saw her develop a romantic relationship with Rollins' disciple, Murphy — complete with a 13-year age gap. It was rumored at the time that the love story would lead to Aalyah turning on her family, but the romance angle with Murphy was quietly dropped shortly thereafter. Murphy has admitted that he wasn't comfortable with kissing Aalyah on WWE television, though it's currently unknown if this factored into the company's decision to end their on-screen romance.
Aalyah's final appearance in WWE, as of this writing, occurred in 2022 in a backstage celebration for her father's 20 years in the company. Aalyah gifted her father with a present, which turned out to be his original gear from WCW Halloween Havoc in 1997. In the beginning of her storyline with Dominik, Rhea Ripley appeared at the celebration to crash the party. Aalyah stepped up and told Ripley to get out, but the then-Judgment Day member pushed Mysterio's daughter out of the way by grabbing her face. Ripley pulled Dominik out of the room, and Judgment Day beat down Mysterio. Aalyah has not been seen on WWE TV since.
Aalyah Mysterio is focused on medical school
Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was a fan of Aalyah Mysterio's storyline with Buddy Murphy. He reportedly saw star potential in the youngest Mysterio, despite the fact Aalyah was never signed to a WWE contract, and 2022 was the last time she was featured on the company's programming.
That said, she did have fun during her brief spells in the business. Mysterio said his daughter always enjoyed wrestling, even as a little girl. The legendary luchador also noted that if Aalyah was interested in getting into the ring, he would train her, like he did his son, and she would have his full backing to pursue a wrestling career.
Aalyah getting into the ring full-time is always a possibility, but Mysterio noted his daughter is currently attending medical school at the University of California in San Diego. The now 23-year-old is continuing to study for a career in medicine, and despite posting photos of her travels to Philadelphia for WWE WrestleMania 40 on her Instagram account, she doesn't appear to be training for an in-ring career.
Of course, that could all change at a later date, but for the time being, it seems that Aalyah is forging her own path. Furthermore, her family supports her decision not to follow Rey and Dominik into the squared circle, as they'd like to see her pursue her studies.