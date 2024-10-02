Will We Ever See Aalyah Mysterio Step Into The Ring Full-Time?

The Mysterio name is legendary in the worlds of lucha libre and WWE, thanks to the patriarch of the family, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. The legendary high flyer's career has spanned multiple promotions throughout the last three decades, and within the last few years, Mysterio has gotten his children into the business. Mysterio's son goes by "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio on "WWE Raw," and started on the show with his father back in 2019, skipping WWE's "NXT" developmental brand to team with his dad on the main roster. Dominik is now a very successful staple heel on "Raw," and is involved in one of the hottest storylines alongside Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and former storyline girlfriend Rhea Ripley.

Mysterio's younger child, daughter Aalyah, has also appeared on WWE programming, though she's not yet made an in-ring debut. Aalyah was more heavily involved with WWE back in 2019, when the entire family was alongside Mysterio and Dominik as they feuded with Seth Rollins and Buddy Matthews. That wasn't her first appearance with the company, however, as she was at ringside beside her brother at WrestleMania 22, when Rey Mysterio won the World Heavyweight Championship.

Aalyah was also seen backstage after her father's victory at the "Show of Shows." Her next WWE TV appearance happened on her ninth birthday, before WrestleMania 26, when Mysterio asked the crowd to wish her well, but the segment was interrupted by CM Punk's Straight Edge Society. Outside of the ring, yet affiliated with WWE, Aalyah was also featured on Team Mysterio when the family competed against Team Mizanan on "Celebrity Family Feud." With that in mind, does she have plans to return to the company in a more meaningful capacity?

