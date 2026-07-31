Charlotte Flair Reveals 'Main Focus' In Women's Title Ladder Match At WWE SummerSlam

WWE is set to crown an interim Women's Champion at SummerSlam. Rhea Ripley has been sidelined with an injury and with the timetable of her return unknown, it was decided a ladder match to crown an interim champion would take place. A series of qualifying matches have determined the entrants with Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, and Chelsea Green advancing to the ladder match. A final match is scheduled for SmackDown between Giulia and Lash Legend. The ladder match is scheduled for Night Two of "The Biggest Party of the Summer".

During an interview with Busted Open, Flair spoke about the match. Since returning from injury a couple years ago, she has never been on Night Two of a major PLE. While the match is to be crowned interim Women's champion, Flair declared "my main focus is to be an obstacle for Jade. So Jade's not getting that title if she has to go through me. She did injure Lexi." She's excited for the opportunity, but isn't sure that counts for becoming women's champion for the 15th time. If she's interim champion when Ripley returns, she'll want to face her to see who the real champion is. She said winning will be great, but reiterates that her main goal is being Jade's biggest obstacle. She's not blinded by wanting to stop Jade because "I've chased titles before. Now the title chases me."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.