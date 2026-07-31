Backstage News On Current Creative Favorites To Win Matches At WWE SummerSlam 2026

WWE SummerSlam is just over 24 hours away, and there's been an update on some of the talent that is favorited to come out victorious on the 13-match card.

According to a WWE source that Fightful Select spoke with on Thursday, two major title retentions are set to take place this weekend, with Roman Reigns and CM Punk expected to continue their respective world title reigns. Fightful was also told that Trick Williams is the favorite to retain the United States Championship, and that Chad Gable is likely to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

Elsewhere on the card, Oba Femi is favored to defeat Brock Lesnar inside Hell In A Cell, while GUNTHER is reportedly slated to defeat Nick Aldis in the "WWE SmackDown" General Manager's first match in three years. However, not everything seems to be set in stone, as Fightful noted that the number one contenders match to determine the next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Title between Sami Zayn and Finn Balor could be a game time decision. Additionally, the Women's Ladder Match for the Interim WWE Women's Championship is also said to be close call.

If Reigns does retain the World Heavyweight Championship, he will have finally defeated Seth Rollins in singles action for the first time in 10 years. As for Punk, his match against Cody Rhodes this weekend is his first title defense since he defeated Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Championship earlier this month. In the mid-card scene, Williams will be defending the United States Championship against Baron Corbin, who just returned to WWE three weeks ago, while Gable will look to put an end to Penta's 151-day Intercontinental Championship reign.

So far, Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill and Chelsea Green will compete in the Women's Ladder Match at SummerSlam, with the qualifier for the final spot in the bout taking place tonight on "SmackDown" between Giulia and Lash Legend.