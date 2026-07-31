Backstage News On Internal WWE Reaction To Solo Sikoa's Babyface Turn

On Night One of SummerSlam, Solo Sikoa will team up with Royce Keys and LA Knight to face members of his family, The Usos and Jacob Fatu. It's a reversal to Sikoa on the opposite side as a babyface. Understandably, Knight had been hesitant to join forces with SIkoa because he feared betrayal if Sikoa wanted to go back to The Bloodline. However, The Usos and Fatu have been too much to endure alone, so Knight relented. The change in Sikoa's character has endeared him to fans.

It seems fans aren't the only ones pleased with Sikoa's new persona. According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, a source has had high praise for Sikoa. They said he has natural charisma that they've seen backstage for years. A talent called him one of the funniest people in the locker room and is glad he's been able to show more of his personality on TV. This babyface run was originally supposed to be short-lived, but due to the reaction he's been getting recently, there's internal speculation that plans might change.

Joining them on Night One of "The Biggest Party of the Summer" is GUNTHER vs. Nick Aldis, Fatal Influence vs. The Bellas and Paige, IYO SKY challenging Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship, Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar in a Hell In A Cell match, and CM Punk defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes.