WWE's Dominik Mysterio Comments On Potentially Retiring His Father Rey
Dominik Mysterio's relationship with his father, Rey Mysterio, openly soured on screen in the years following his WWE debut. The pair went from WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions to heated clashes like their match at WWE WrestleMania 39. In an interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Dominik claimed that his father didn't have any impending plans to retire, despite his own wishes.
"I've been talking about it. I've been wanting him to retire. I want him out of here, you know?" he expressed, further noting that since his sister, Aalyah is rumored to make her wrestling debut, there's only room for so many Mysterios in WWE. "There's one pushing 60, and I think it's time for him to kick rocks; that's just how I see it."
When it comes down to who should retire the legendary Rey Mysterio, Dominik doesn't think it can be anyone but him. "It's my birthright. ... I would lose my absolute s**t if it's not me," he said. "I've got to take his mask and I've got to take his name."
Dominik Mysterio believes he knows the perfect place to retire his father, Rey Mysterio
Rey Mysterio originally began his career in Tijuana, Mexico, and his uncle, Miguel Ángel López Díaz, previously made his debut there as the first man to wear the Rey Mysterio mask. Because of that, Dominik Mysterio believes Tijuana is the best place to end his father's career.
"Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez Moreno, super historical arena down in Tijuana, Mexico," Dominik said. "I believe my dad has wrestled there, debuted there, my great-uncle, my – you know – most of my godfather's have wrestled there."
Dominik then recalled a story about how his father once sold that arena out to the point where fans were sitting on the walkway between the seats just to watch them wrestle. "The whole arena was packed out! I think my dad versus me in a retirement match, somewhere in Tijuana, would be insane," he expressed. "At the end of the day, I'm the one that throws it out, I want him out of here, I want him retired as soon as possible, I want his name, I want his mask, but I mean, you saw the dude moving on Monday? I don't know how he does it."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.