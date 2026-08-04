WWE's Dominik Mysterio Comments On Potentially Retiring His Father Rey

Dominik Mysterio's relationship with his father, Rey Mysterio, openly soured on screen in the years following his WWE debut. The pair went from WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions to heated clashes like their match at WWE WrestleMania 39. In an interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Dominik claimed that his father didn't have any impending plans to retire, despite his own wishes.

"I've been talking about it. I've been wanting him to retire. I want him out of here, you know?" he expressed, further noting that since his sister, Aalyah is rumored to make her wrestling debut, there's only room for so many Mysterios in WWE. "There's one pushing 60, and I think it's time for him to kick rocks; that's just how I see it."

When it comes down to who should retire the legendary Rey Mysterio, Dominik doesn't think it can be anyone but him. "It's my birthright. ... I would lose my absolute s**t if it's not me," he said. "I've got to take his mask and I've got to take his name."