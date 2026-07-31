WWE Star Dragon Lee Offers Update On Injured Thumb

"WWE Raw" star Dragon Lee was recently pulled from an appearance in AAA due to an injury to his hand following his most recent match alongside Je'Von Evans against Rusev and Ethan Page. Despite the injury, Lee is still on the road, promoting WWE SummerSlam this weekend in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and he sat down on "Busted Open Radio," where he addressed the fact his hand was in a brace.

"When I came back to my locker room [after the match], my finger was swollen," he said. "I couldn't move it, and I was like, 'I don't know what's happened.'"

Lee said it's something that's happened to him many times in his career, and said it was painful when the doctor looked him over. He said his x-rays came back okay, but that wasn't the end of things.

"Then [the] MRI and [my thumb], he said I have a tear in my thumb," he said. "I wanted to wrestle. I don't know for [how much] time I'm going to be out, but I don't want to get surgery. I would have to stop for three, four months. I don't want that. They told me with this one, maybe, I probably will wrestle."

The luchador didn't say what spot he believed he was injured on in the match. Lee and Evans were defeated by Page and Rusev on the July 20 edition of "Raw," and Lee was absent from this week's episode. Prior to that, Lee failed to win the number one contender's gauntlet match, eventually won by Chad Gable, for the chance to face Intercontinental Champion Penta at SummerSlam.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.