Lash Legend Beats Giulia, Earns Last Spot In SummerSlam Ladder Match On WWE SmackDown

Lash Legend will officially compete alongside four other "WWE SmackDown" women in a ladder match for the interim WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam on Sunday after defeating Giulia in a qualifying match on Friday's edition of the blue brand. Legend made quick work of the "Beautiful Madness" to advance to the "Biggest Party of the Summer."

Legend tried to overpower Giulia to start off the match, but she couldn't take Giulia off her feet. Giulia locked in an octopus hold, but Legend bounced her off the ropes for the five count before slamming her to the mat to break the hold.

Giulia quickly moved into another submission targeting Legend's arm, then hit the Arrivederci Knee, but Legend kicked out. Legend countered a Northern Lights Bomb, but Giulia locked in a guillotine. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion nailed Giulia with a headbutt, then got her across her shoulders for the Lash Extension and the victory.

Legend joins Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Charlotte Flair, and Chelsea Green in the match to vie for the interim WWE Women's title. The interim championship was established after it was determined the official champion, Rhea Ripley, is too injured to defend her gold at SummerSlam, though she could be back soon.