WWE SummerSlam Chairs Reportedly List Incorrect Cody Rhodes Vs. CM Punk Stipulation

Despite what some of the advertising inside the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota says ahead of night one of WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, the stipulation for one top match on the night has not changed, according to reports. Ahead of the "Biggest Party of the Summer" kicking off, some fans noticed that the advertising on their chairs was wrong, and took to social media.

The chairs list the Undisputed WWE Championship match, where CM Punk will defend the title against Cody Rhodes, as a street fight. Various users took to X (formerly Twitter) to share what they believed was new information ahead of the show. Punk also took to his own Instagram stories to share a look at the chair, but presented the photo without further context.

According to PWInsider, however, the match will not be contested under street fight rules, and the commemorative chairs were seemingly misprinted. WWE has not addressed the mistake on its social media or during the pre-show ahead of night one, as of this writing, at least.

Rhodes did compete in a street fight at last year's SummerSlam against then-Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, despite Cena turning babyface once again on the "WWE SmackDown" ahead of the show. "The American Nightmare" won the gold back from Cena in the main event of night two.