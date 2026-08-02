Bella Twins Turn Heel On Paige Following WWE SummerSlam 2026 Loss To Fatal Influence

The Bella Twins were on the losing end of six-woman tag team action, but a post-match heel turn ensured that they'd still walk out of SummerSlam Saturday with their heads held high.

Tonight, Nikki and Brie Bella teamed with Paige to take on Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Lainey Reid at "The Biggest Party of The Summer." Brie kicked off the physicality by firing off a series of Yes Kicks on Henley, while Paige and Nikki leveled Reid and Jayne on the outside. In return, Jayne yanked Brie to the floor, paving the way for Reid to ram the WWE Hall of Famer into the ring steps. Jayne continued with a cannonball, and when back in the ring, a senton and back elbow.

Brie eventually managed to tag in her twin sister, who unloaded clotheslines on Reid. After sending Jayne crashing into Henley, Nikki then planted Reid with an X-Factor for a near fall. A forearm to Reid followed, with Paige wiping out Henley with a cannonball elsewhere. When Nikki hit a Rack Attack 2.0 on Reid, Jayne returned to the ring to break up her subsequent pinfall just in time.

The match's closing moments saw Henley dropping Brie with a neckbreaker after watching her Fatal Influences tossed to the floor. Jayne then found herself on the receiving end of a kick and a sunset flip from Paige. When Paige then kicked Henley away once more, Jayne responded with a rolling encore to secure the pinfall on the two-time Divas Champion.

It was at this point that things went from bad to worse for Paige as her post-match embraces with the Bella Twins turned into a beatdown. Nikki targeted Paige's surgically repaired neck by wrenching it back, then dropping her with a Rack Attack 2.0. Upon walking up the ramp afterward, Nikki declared "Lesson learned, don't ever take my spot. You got that?" This comes in reference to Paige replacing Nikki in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 42.