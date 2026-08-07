Booker T Insists WWE 'Won't Be The Only Letters You Hear' On Busted Open Radio

Booker T is coming off his first live broadcast of covering the SummerSlam PLE on WWE Radio, a 24/7 station devoted towards the ins and outs of the Stamford-based company. And while WWE is the most well-established promotion in the pro wrestling industry, the "WWE NXT" commentator does not think it will be the only company discussed on the network.

"It's going to be heavily leaning towards WWE. But I don't think those are the only words you're going to hear on a radio network. It can't be," he said on his "Hall of Fame" podcast. "I just can't see Bully [Ray] and those guys pretty much changing their opinions up overnight just to go along with the program. And the thing is, I don't think it would be right more than anything, because it's radio."

Booker T went on to compare "Busted Open Radio" -– which will remain where it is on SiriusXM Radio, but under the station's new banner –- to the Wild West, as they would cover a range of topics across the world of wrestling. Though it's in it's infancy, the Hall of Famer revealed he will have his popcorn on stand by as he watches this project unfold.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.