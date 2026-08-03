Chelsea Green Cheekily Dedicates Title Win To WWE Producer

Last night at SummerSlam, Chelsea Green won the Interim WWE Women's Championship after defeating Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton and Lash Legend in a ladder match. Green's win marks the first time that she's captured a world title in WWE, and during the SummerSlam Sunday Post-Show, she outlined how she was an underdog coming into the match and devoted her victory to one of the company's top producers.

"When I knew I was going to be in this match, I thought to myself, okay, we have got an ex-WNBA player, ex-gymnast, we have Jade who was born with abs, and we have got Charlotte, who was literally born into this business, and what am I? Do you know what I am? I am just one of them [the fans]. I am literally just one of them that decided to do exactly what the f**k I wanted to do and now here I am," she explained. "I am going to dedicate this title to Michael Hayes."

Those who watched "WWE Unreal" would know that Green's tribute to Hayes was sarcastic, as the WWE producer famously said that the 35-year-old was more of a supporting cast member on the roster rather than a main event player. Hayes' comments were heavily criticized by WWE fans and many of the company's former stars, including The Undertaker and Kevin Nash. However, Green later revealed that Hayes apologized to her for his remarks on the Netflix series.

Going forward, it remains to be seen if Green can hold onto the title long enough to face Rhea Ripley, who is the current WWE Women's Champion, but has been out of action for the last two months after tearing her meniscus.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.