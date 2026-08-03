Dave Meltzer Estimates AEW Redemption Buyrate As Company's Lowest Of 2026 So Far

AEW Redemption 2026 is now firmly in the rear-view mirror as all eyes are now set on Wembley Stadium and AEW All In London 2026 on August 30, which is on course to being one of the biggest shows in the company's short history. It was the first Redemption event to ever be held by AEW, and due to a combination of other events being better received, the placement of the show, and the card itself, it seems that the show suffered when it came to its pay-per-view buyrate.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW Redemption 2026 had the lowest amount of buys for an AEW pay-per-view so far this year. Early estimates have the buyrate at somewhere between 115,000 and 125,000, which Meltzer noted was a surprisingly good range considering the lack of hype for the show being so close to All In. Meltzer even said he was shocked when he heard that the Google searches for Redemption were 41% higher than AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 domestically, and 25% higher internationally. However, Meltzer did confirm that AEW tries to focus its pay-per-view buys on HBO MAX, and on that service, Redemption was the least bought show of the year as both Forbidden Door and AEW Dynasty earned more buys.

With all of that said, Meltzer doesn't see the Redemption buyrate as a big deal for a couple of reasons. The first one being that it was Redemption being the least bought show of the year was to be expected, and any buys the company lost on Redemption will be made up with the All In buyrate, which Meltzer can see being the highest of the year for AEW and one of the highest in the company's history. The other is that compared to previous years, the estimates for Redemption are way ahead of where previous years were, meaning that the risk of having a new main event star like Kevin Knight over several other established names that didn't even make the card did in fact pay off.