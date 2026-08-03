Kevin Owens Talks Getting Cleared For WWE SummerSlam, Retirement Concerns

Last night at SummerSlam, "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis surprisingly added two competitors to the No.1 contenders match between Sami Zayn and Finn Balor, one of which was Kevin Owens, who made his return to the company after being out of action with a serious neck injury for over a year. GUNTHER, who defeated Aldis the night before, was also added to the match, but he couldn't win pulling double duty, as Owens pinned Zayn to become the No. 1 contender. Following his victory, Owens emotionally opened up about his return to the ring on the SummerSlam Sunday Post-Show, where he shared that he almost didn't believe he was going to wrestle again.

"There was a moment I thought it wasn't going to happen and I definitely did not make peace with it because I was not ready ... but I had such a great group around me to support me through it. My wife, my kids, my parents that got me through all this. My friends. The medical staff. Even you. I would talk to you a lot," he said speaking to Big E on the post-show panel. "But I was never okay with it. And honestly up to a month ago, I was like, this may be it. We kept doing scans. It kept not showing exactly what we were hoping for as far as the healing process from the surgery and then I was like, well, I don't know. Maybe it's just not going to happen and then a few weeks ago, we did a scan and we finally saw what we needed to see."

With CM Punk retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship on night one of SummerSlam, Owens will presumably challenge "The Best In The World" for the title in the near future as the new No. 1 contender.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.