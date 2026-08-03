WWE Tag Champ Damian Priest Lands Voice Acting Role In Animated Netflix Film

Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo. Netflix and Damian Priest have something in store for you. According to Animation Magazine, the WWE Tag Team Champion will star in Netflix's upcoming animated comedy film, "Steps," premiering on Friday, November 20.

No stranger to playing a villain both in the ring and outside of it in other media, Priest will be voicing the character Cracktor, who is described as "a fantastical, formidable monster-man." He joins a star-studded lineup of actors, including Ali Wong, Amanda Seyfried, Stephanie Hsu, Nikki Glaser, Daniel Radcliffe, Young Mazino, Peter Dinklage, and Bette Midler. The film is produced by Amy Poehler, Jane Hartwell, and Kim Lessing.

The synopsis of "Steps" reads: "Think you know Cinderella's 'evil" stepsisters? Think again. Sick of living in Cinderella's shadow, Lilith (Wong) steals the Fairy Godmother (Midler)'s magic wand and hijacks the Royal Ball with her sister Margot (Hsu), breaking the Cinderella story as we know it and dooming the kingdom to the tyrannical rule of Priscilla (Glaser), a villainous schemer who swoops in and snatches the throne. Now, Lilith must team up with Cinderella (Seyfried) to fight biker trolls, outrun evil henchmen, and escape the Screaming Woods on an epic quest to save the kingdom, but most importantly, their relationship."

Back in the ring, Priest and his tag team partner R-Truth are coming off on what could have been a double title victory this past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," had it not ended in a disqualification. Priest and Truth were challenged by AAA/WWE stars The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) in a winner takes all match for the WWE Tag Team and AAA World Tag Team Championships; however, the War Raiders and Priest manhandled the referee, causing the stoppage.