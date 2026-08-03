Backstage Details On Jacques Rougeau Video AEW Refused To Air During Redemption

Prior to AEW Redemption 2026, the company honored the Rougeau family during the Buy-In pre-show, as Jacques and Raymond Rougeau appeared in the ring to talk to the crowd. "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and the Rougeau Brothers then attacked Rocky Romero when he interrupted the segment. Last week, word spread that Jacques was nearly ejected from the building when he reportedly had a "tantrum" over not being able to use a video package he produced. The video reportedly used AI along with music and footage to which AEW did not have rights.

PWInsider had more details on the incident, confirming that AEW refused to air the video package. One specific reason is because the clip of Hulk Hogan that was included took place at a WCW house show. AEW can't use that footage due to WWE owning WCW's library. Rougeau posted the video he wanted to use to his Facebook page several days after the event.

Dave Meltzer reported that Jacques' tantrum got so out of hand that he was informed they would remove him from the building if he didn't calm down. Fans in the building booed him during the segment, to which Rougeau responded.