WWE's Cruz Montana Reacts To Grayson Waller's NXT Promo, TNA Jabs

Even though Grayson Waller was quite brash with his commentary on "WWE NXT," Cruz Montana (former TNA and AEW star Mike Santana) understands his frustrations. Last week, Waller carried out a "pipe bomb" promo of his own, targeting the entire WWE Universe, his downward trajectory, and TNA Wrestling. But before Santana responded to Waller's pot shots on TNA, Montana offered empathy toward the former tag team champion.

"I'm always someone who will give props where they're due. I was in his shoes before, I was pi***d off at the world. I had opportunities taken from me. I had a ceiling put on me, I get it," he said on "Busted Open After Dark." "But you don't know me. You don't know what I've been through. You don't know what I've gone through to get here."

However, the empathy turned to anger, especially after Waller compared Santana's former status in TNA to a top-tier basketball player at the YMCA. The former two-time TNA World Champion won't allow for that kind of mockery.

"For me to be among those names, to have had the opportunity to carry the brand that is TNA... TNA means a lot to me, TNA was the first place that gave me an opportunity to grow on a main platform. I'll do anything for that place," Santana commented.

This past Tuesday, Montana made his official debut for "NXT," despite appearing for the promotion in the past while under TNA contract. Not letting any major opportunity pass him by, "The Realest" already has his sights set on becoming the next NXT Champion. The only problem is Waller is now injecting himself into the mix.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.