CM Punk Says He'll Defend WWE Title Against Numerous Competitors, Including Oba Femi

Orton was able to attack Rhodes on Saturday due to the referee being taken out inadvertently during the contest, leading Punk to suggest that he and Rhodes should have a rematch. That said, the fans also chanted Oba Femi's name when Punk was talking about future challengers, leading the world champion to call out "The Ruler."

"We saw the ref down. I didn't see it. Run it back. I don't care ... I want Oba, listen, Oba Femi, without a doubt is the future, that does not mean I am not the present. And be careful what you try open underneath the Christmas tree. You may not like what you get ... my experience trumps his ability. Oba hasn't picked what champion he wants to go after. If he wants to wallow in obscurity, go after Roman. If you want to live under the bright lights, come after the real champ."

At Night of Champions, Femi defeated Jey Uso to become King of the Ring, which was also supposed to earn him a world title shot at SummerSlam. However, Femi forfeited his title opportunity to fight Brock Lesnar in a rubber match at the event instead, and now that he's defeated "The Beast" inside Hell In A Cell, it remains to be seen which championship he'll choose to challenge for.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.