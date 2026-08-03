CM Punk Says He'll Defend WWE Title Against Numerous Competitors, Including Oba Femi
This past weekend at SummerSlam, CM Punk retained the World Heavyweight Championship against Cody Rhodes, but he likely couldn't have gotten the job done without some help from Randy Orton, who returned to WWE during the match and hit an RKO on "The American Nightmare." Punk's next challenger for the title will be Kevin Owens, who also returned to WWE this weekend and was inserted into the number-one contender's match, but during the SummerSlam Saturday Post-Show, "The Best In The World" claimed that he'll defend the championship against anybody in the company.
"Come and get it, GUNTHER. Randy, I'm not stoked [about] what Randy did. Randy's a snake. Randy wants some, he can come get some. His dad Bob can get some. Randy's mom wants some? I'll slap her too, I don't really care. Trick Williams, whoop that Trick? I'll give some to him too. CM Punk is here, I am a target and I welcome every single archer who wants to shoot a bow and arrow at me. Bring it on. I'm not hiding on an island, I'm not hiding in a bubble, I am not a p***y." he stated. "I'll go to 'Raw' and wrestle. They need the ratings boost."
Punk considers match with Oba Femi and addresses Randy Orton's return
Orton was able to attack Rhodes on Saturday due to the referee being taken out inadvertently during the contest, leading Punk to suggest that he and Rhodes should have a rematch. That said, the fans also chanted Oba Femi's name when Punk was talking about future challengers, leading the world champion to call out "The Ruler."
"We saw the ref down. I didn't see it. Run it back. I don't care ... I want Oba, listen, Oba Femi, without a doubt is the future, that does not mean I am not the present. And be careful what you try open underneath the Christmas tree. You may not like what you get ... my experience trumps his ability. Oba hasn't picked what champion he wants to go after. If he wants to wallow in obscurity, go after Roman. If you want to live under the bright lights, come after the real champ."
At Night of Champions, Femi defeated Jey Uso to become King of the Ring, which was also supposed to earn him a world title shot at SummerSlam. However, Femi forfeited his title opportunity to fight Brock Lesnar in a rubber match at the event instead, and now that he's defeated "The Beast" inside Hell In A Cell, it remains to be seen which championship he'll choose to challenge for.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.