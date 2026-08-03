Nick Aldis Says WWE SummerSlam Match Against GUNTHER Came As A 'Total Shock'

This past weekend at SummerSlam, "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis made his in-ring WWE debut against GUNTHER, and during an interview with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," he opened up about his journey to stepping back inside the squared circle.

Despite being completely surprised when being told that he was going to wrestle "The Ring General" at SummerSlam, Aldis explained that there were two people who made sure he was prepared if he ever had the opportunity to compete in a WWE ring.

"That doesn't mean that this one didn't come as a like total shock because it did ... there were two people when there were other moments where it looked like that might be on the cards. Two people that said to me, you have to stay somewhat ready because, they're not going to give you three months notice, like you're going to get a couple weeks." One was Mickey [James] and one was Randy [Orton], because last year at WrestleMania, a lot of people felt like maybe that was a possibility ... I remember Randy talking to me at WrestleMania and kind of saying, you need to stay ready cause it's going to happen and they're going to do it like that. Like it's going to come out of nowhere."



Although Aldis lost to GUNTHER on Saturday, he still impressed given that he had not wrestled in three years, which led to WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque to reinstate him as "SmackDown" General Manger. In order to fight GUNTHER at SummerSlam, Aldis was forced to resign from his position, but Triple H ripped apart his resignation letter following his match for having the courage to wrestle the "Career Killer."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.