Triple H Reinstates Nick Aldis As WWE SmackDown GM Following SummerSlam Match

What was Saturday's story, morning glory? Well, on the first night of SummerSlam, Nick Aldis made his WWE in-ring debut in front of thousands in attendance in the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, finally turning his words into fists against GUNTHER. Though he matched him skill for skill, Aldis came out of their match defeated.

Taking his loss gracefully, Aldis was unsure where his WWE career would go after. Instead of waiting for what he thought would be the inevitable for him, he took charge, and presented a letter of resignation to WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque immediately after his match. To his surprise, Aldis isn't going anywhere.

"I appreciate how much you are a man of your word. Also appreciate you are a man. GUNTHER crossed the line. You crossed the line. But we settled it the way we do in WWE," Triple H said in their post-SummerSlam backstage segment. "You got in the ring, and fought for what you believe in. Doesn't matter the outcome. Matters that you fought...I'm proud of you...But for this letter of resignation, well [tears the envelope in half], I believe in what you did. You're reinstated as a general manager of '[WWE] SmackDown.'"

Nearly three years ago, "The National Treasure" joined the Stamford-based company as a producer. Two months after accepting his production role, he was presented with another opportunity, this time as an authoritative on-screen general manager for the blue brand. He's been calling the shots ever since.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.