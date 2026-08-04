Royce Keys Taken Out On A Stretcher After Kayfabe Attack From Jacob Fatu On WWE Raw

Last night on "WWE Raw," Jacob Fatu defeated Royce Keys in a Street Fight, but choking his opponent out for the win wasn't enough for "The Samoan Werewolf," as he unleashed a gruesome attack on him after the match. Fatu's beatdown left a bloodied Keys motionless in the ring, and after "Raw" went off the air, WWE released exclusive footage of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner being escorted backstage on a stretcher.

"Royce Keys had to be taken to the back on a stretcher after Jacob Fatu's gruesome attack!"

Royce Keys had to be taken to the back on a stretcher after Jacob Fatu's gruesome attack! 😰#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/25pjo3PIfa — WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2026

After the match, Roman Reigns acknowledged Fatu for his actions, as the "OTC" had aired his frustrations about Keys getting close with the former United States Champion earlier in the show. However, the final moments of "Raw" didn't end with Fatu's attack on Keys, as Reigns was surprisingly approached by AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio, who seemingly wanted to talk business with the World Heavyweight Champion. Although Keys was not legitimately injured, it's yet to be confirmed if he will miss any time on TV due to Fatu's attack.

Despite being on the receiving end of a brutal assault last night, Keys did get the upper hand against the Bloodline this past weekend at SummerSlam, as he teamed with LA Knight and Solo Sikoa to defeat Fatu and The Usos in a six man tag. Additionally, Knight wanted to capitalize on his victory from this past Saturday, as he interrupted Reigns at the beginning of yesterday's show and made his intentions clear about coming after the World Heavyweight Championship.