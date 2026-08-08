WWE's Dragon Lee Looks Back On Tag Team With AJ Styles

Last year, Dragon Lee and AJ Styles formed a tag team on "WWE Raw" and together went on to capture the World Tag Team Championship. Though they lost the title in December, the duo continued tagging into this year, including just days before Styles wrestled his final match (for now). Appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Lee lit up at the mention of Styles and emphasized the wrestler's strong quality of character.

"He really pushed me forward to the next level," Lee said. "I'm very grateful [for] him. I learned from him, just in general, you know? As a man, to the way he is as a father."

Lee looked back fondly at the night they won the title together by defeating Finn Balor and JD McDonagh on an episode of "Raw," stating that Styles had to reassure him in the moment that it was truly happening. As for the story behind the two first teaming up, Lee said that he never asked company officials why the decision was made. It was something that he realized was happening over time as he was repeatedly put into segments with the veteran wrestler, which led to them becoming a full-fledged tag team.

"I feel honored to be part of his last matches," Lee stated.