Backstage Report On Roman Reigns Working AAA Event Following WWE Raw Interaction

In the final moments of "WWE Raw" last night, Roman Reigns was approached by AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio, who seemingly has a business idea for the World Heavyweight Champion. Within the next two months, AAA has three shows taking place on American soil, most notably Worlds Collide, which will go head-to-head in the same state as AEW All Out on September 26 in Illinois. Following Reigns' brief interaction with Mysterio, Dave Meltzer provided insight on what AAA could have planned for the "OTC," explaining on the "Wrestling Observer Radio" that he'll likely be used at Worlds Collide to oppose AEW.

"It is not going to be the MGM Grand show. My first two picks were the MGM Grand show or the show in Edinburg, Texas, which goes against All In. Those made sense as far as they're the next two upcoming. It could be Chicago, I mean, cause that's a big one. They're running the Allstate Arena. I figured [CM] Punk would work that show. I didn't figure Roman would work that show ... it is head-to-head with AEW's pay-per-view in the same city. Obviously they're going to do some sort of a special on it whether it be YouTube or elsewhere, Netflix, something, somewhere ... they want to draw a bigger crowd and they probably will, they're in the Allstate Arena and AEW's in the NOW Arena."

Meltzer added that it would be unwise for WWE to put Reigns on the AAA show in Texas that rivals All In, as he feels the "Tribal Chief's" involvement wouldn't turn away fans from AEW's biggest show of the year. Therefore, he believes it would be more beneficial for WWE if Reigns appears on Worlds Collide, where he could also be joined by CM Punk in an attempt to outdraw All Out.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.