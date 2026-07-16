WWE/AAA Worlds Collide Set For Day Of AEW PPV, Both In Chicagoland

The date and location has officially been announced for the third-ever WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event, which will rival one of AEW's most signature pay-per-views.

On Thursday morning, WWE released 14 event dates across the United States for September and October, with Worlds Collide coming to the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, September 26, which just so happens to be the same day as AEW All Out. However, WWE will not only oppose AEW on the same day, but also in the same state, as All Out will be held from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, just 20 mins away from the Allstate Arena.

Over the last year, WWE and AEW have been pitted against each other on multiple occasions. Most recently, AEW presented Forbidden Door from the SAP Center in San Jose, California on June 28, and on the same day, "WWE NXT" held The Great American Bash in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. However, one of the biggest matchups between WWE and AEW was last September when Wrestlepalooza and All Out went head-to-head. Additionally, AEW's biggest event of the year, All In, took place on the same day as Saturday Night's Main Event last July, which featured Goldberg's retirement match.

In addition to Chicago for Worlds Collide, WWE will be visiting Corpus Christi, San Antonio, Indianapolis and Milwaukee throughout September, as well as Colorado, St. Louis, Sacramento, San Diego, Brooklyn and more in October. All dates announced are for episodes of "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," with no other special events listed other than Worlds Collide. Tickets for each event will go on sale Friday, July 24, with fans being able to purchase presale tickets on Thursday, July 23.