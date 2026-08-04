Kurt Angle Reacts To Shield Fist Bump By Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins At WWE SummerSlam

After Roman Reigns cleanly defeated Seth Rollins in singles action for the first time in nearly a decade at SummerSlam this past weekend, the former stablemates shared a wholesome moment together, as the show closed with both men uniting for the iconic Shield fist bump. Throughout the match, Reigns and Rollins paid tribute to the third member of The Shield, Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley in AEW, but another brief member of the faction also felt that he was honored by the end of the night.

On Monday, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle comedically shared a post on social media that includes him photoshopped into Reigns and Rollins' fist bump after the match.

"Shucks guys.....I miss you too!"

In 2017, Angle became a short-term member of The Shield and wrestled two matches with the group, one of which was televised. At TLC that year, Angle, Rollins and Ambrose defeated Braun Strowman, Kane, Cesaro, Sheamus and The Miz in a Five On Three Handicap Tables, Ladders and Chairs match. Originally, Reigns was supposed to wrestle alongside Rollins and Ambrose, but was sidelined at the last minute due to suffering from a viral illness, leading WWE to turn to Angle as his replacement. The following month, Angle would side with The Shield again at a WWE house show in England where they emerged victorious over Samoa Joe, Cesaro and Sheamus.

Following his World Heavyweight Championship defense against Rollins at SummerSlam, Reigns' next challenger seems to be LA Knight, who interrupted the "OTC" on "WWE Raw" and outlined his intentions of defeating him for the world title.