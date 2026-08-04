Roman Reigns Confronted By Potential New Challenger On WWE Raw After SummerSlam

Following his victory over former Shield stablemate Seth Rollins in the main event of night two of WWE SummerSlam, Roman Reigns attempted to open "WWE Raw" in Rollins' native Iowa by allowing the fans to acknowledge "The Visionary," but instead, "The Tribal Chief" was interrupted by LA Knight, who called him out for a shot at the gold.

Knight defeated the Bloodline's Jacob Fatu and the Usos on the first night of SummerSlam alongside Royce Keys and Solo Sikoa. He congratulated Reigns on his victory, and gave him further props for doing it without any member of his family by his side. Knight reminded Reigns that their title match nearly three years ago wasn't one-on-one, and Reigns had plenty of help.

"The Megastar" said that he's beaten all the other members of the Bloodline, so now he deserves a title shot, one-on-one. Knight issued the challenge for "Raw," Money in the Bank, or even WrestleMania, if Reigns wants to wait.

Reigns wasn't having it and said Knight hasn't earned it and tried to leave the ring. Knight said he's earned it time and time again, but all Reigns has done is try to shield himself from guys like him. Knight told Reigns that the "whole universe" knows that he's the uncrowned champion of the world, and with that line, he left the ring, leaving Reigns to stare after him.

Knight may have called his shot, but an official match was not yet set between the pair. Following SummerSlam, WWE's next big event is Sunday Night's Main Event on September 6 in Atlanta.