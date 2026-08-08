WWE's Dominik Mysterio Comments On El Grande Americano's Popularity In Mexico

El Grande Americano's rise to superstardom in Mexico happened remarkably quick, and while the gimmick was initially seen as a hindrance of sorts, Lucha Libre AAA viewers have taken to the wrestler. Fans in Mexico even painted a mural in his honor, which the star visited with his girlfriend, Andrea Bazarte.

In light of El Grande Americano's increasing popularity, AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio has been forced to address the looming threat. "I don't know where this guy comes from, but the fact that El Grande Americano is fluent in Spanish and can speak the language? ... The people love him for it," Mysterio admitted during an interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show."

He then noted how El Grande took the time to embrace the Mexican culture and the Latino people. "Man, the Mexican people love him for it, and that's something I didn't do, because I went down there and instantaneously received hate, so I gave hate back," he recalled. "With El Grande, he just welcomed them with open arms, and he embraced the Mexican culture, and the Mexicans embraced him."

Despite what seems like reluctant respect towards El Grande, Mysterio is set to face him for the AAA Mega Championship at Night 2 of Triplemanía 34 on September 13. Night 1 of Triplemanía 34 will be held in the USA, at the Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena,, two days earlier on September 11.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.