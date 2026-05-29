WWE's Ludwig Kaiser & Andrea Bazarte Visit El Grande Americano Mural In Mexico

It's been a whirlwind couple of weeks for Ludwig Kaiser/El Grand Americano. Last week, he was arrested on battery charges, but was released on bail later that night after GUNTHER reportedly paid it. His arrest raised questions about being able to travel to Mexico. Last Friday, he was able to travel to Mexico to appear for Serenata Para El Grande Americano. On Saturday, he'll have arguably the biggest match of his career when he competes in a Mask vs. Mask match with OG El Grande Americano.

Since wrestling in AAA, Kaiser has become a big star in Mexico. Artist Zack Munter painted a mural of Kaiser and his girlfriend, Andrea Bazarte. He also painted the phrase "Un mexicano nace donde le du C#?$@? Gana!" which translates to "A Mexican is born wherever the hell they please!" On Thursday, Kaiser and Bazarte visited the mural in person. Kaiser captioned the video, "I am full of pride. Zack Munter you are truly a master of your craft. Thank you very much."

The Mask vs. Mask match is scheduled for AAA's Noche de los Grandes show on May 30. It will air on AAA on Fox and on AAA's YouTube channel. Bazarte has been involved in the feud between El Grande Americano and OG El Grande Americano. Also on the card on WWE Superstars Bayley, La Catalina, Lola Vice, Rey Fénix, and War Raiders.