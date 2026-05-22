Update On Ludwig Kaiser's WWE Travel Status Following Arrest

Days away from the scheduled Mask vs. Mask match in Mexico, WWE's Ludwig Kaiser (real name: Marcel Barthel) was arrested on battery charges. The incident in question happened on April 23 and Kaiser turned himself in on May 20. Richard Reap, a man living in the same apartment building as Kaiser, claims that after he confronted Kaiser and the woman he was with for being "uncontrollably intimate". According to the police report, Reap told them to "have some manners" at which point Kaiser allegedly attacked him. Kaiser was released later on Wednesday after posting $1,000 bond.

Kaiser's arrest has left questions about his ability to travel out of the country and if the match will still happen. AAA is currently advertising him on X for tonight's show in Mexico.

El Grande Americano necesita todo tu apoyo previo a #AAANocheDeLosGrandes 🗣️ Nos vemos HOY a las 7 pm en el Domo de la Kings League 🫵😎 pic.twitter.com/YGLlLPyezo — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) May 22, 2026

It has been reported by F4W Online that Kaiser's attorney filed for Kaiser to be able to travel out of state and internationally. In that document, his counsel had communicated with the assistant state attorney:

Since the initial filing of the Motion to Travel, undersigned counsel communicated with Assistant State Attorney Shaylynne Kotch, who indicated no objection to this motion.

WHEREFORE, for the foregoing reasons, the Defendant respectfully requests this Honorable Court to enter an Order allowing him to travel out of the State of Florida and internationally.

Kaiser being in Mexico is a good sign that arguably the biggest match of his career will happen as scheduled. As El Grande Americano, he will put his mask on the line against OG Grande Americano's (Chad Gable) mask on March 30 in AAA.