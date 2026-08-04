Backstage Details On Surprise Returns Of Stephanie Vaquer & Big Cass On WWE Raw

Last night on "WWE Raw," Stephanie Vaquer returned and immediately continued her feud with Liv Morgan, as she looks to regain the Women's World Championship she lost at WrestleMania 42. Additionally, Big Cass appeared in a WWE ring for the first time in eight years, and there's been an update regarding the details behind both returns.

On Tuesday morning, PWInsider Elite confirmed that Vaquer has been cleared to wrestle for some time, but the company chose not to rush her return as they wanted to wait for an appropriate storyline moment for her to reappear. It was also reported that Vaquer was not present at SummerSlam this past weekend, as WWE made a last minute call to schedule her return for Monday. PWInsider Elite added that Vaquer's travel to Des Moines, Iowa for "Raw" was booked very late as they wanted to avoid her being seen by fans beforehand, and made sure to keep her hidden once she arrived.

Following weeks of vignettes, Big Cass appeared on-screen last night and brutally attacked Je'Von Evans after the young star defeated Ethan Page. According to PWInsider Elite, Big Cass was hidden under the ring before unleashing his assault on Evans and was said to be in "great spirits" and excited about his return to WWE.

In addition to Vaquer coming back last night, Becky Lynch also returned to "Raw" in the same segment, as she too is targeting Morgan's Women's World Championship. Along with Monday's surprises, two other WWE stars reappeared at SummerSlam, as Randy Orton and Kevin Owens both returned over the weekend. On night one, Orton interfered in the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and CM Punk and hit the RKO on "The American Nightmare" to cost him the title. The next night, Owens wrestled for the first time since he suffered a severe neck injury last year and was added to the No.1 contenders match between Sami Zayn and Finn Balor, where he walked out victorious.