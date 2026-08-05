Myles Borne Becomes Double WWE NXT Champion In Tag Title Victory

Myles Borne is now a holder of two titles after he and Tavion Heights dethroned Vanity Project (Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes) as the NXT Tag Team Champions on this week's "WWE NXT."

Borne brought the heat early to the defending champions when he nailed Smokes with an Angle Slam and Baylor with a dropkick. Heights then launched Borne into Baylor, which the opponent reciprocated by sending Heights directly into a top rope slingshot from Smokes. Vanity Project continued their momentum with a jumping knee and a near fall on Heights as the title clash went to commercial.

Momentum later shifted back and forth as Smokes and Baylor double teamed Borne with a neck snap-knee drop combo, to which Heights responded by dropping Smokes with a belly-to-belly suplex and a big clothesline. Smokes then took a dropkick-powerbomb combo; before the challengers could gain a pinfall, though, Baylor jumped back in the ring to break things up. Heights did the same after Vanity Project delivered a dropkick-spinebuster combo on Borne.

In the match's final moments, Jackson Drake hopped up to the apron while Myka Lockwood attempted to distract the referee elsewhere. This move proved fatal for Vanity Project as the referee promptly ejected both of the non-competing members. Meanwhile, back in the ring, Smokes and Baylor accidentally collided with one another. Borne capitalized by planting Smokes with a Borne Again and tossing Baylor to the floor. With Smokes left alone, Heights hit the Height of Glory to secure the title-winning pinfall on him.

Borne and Heights earned an NXT Tag Team Championship match after the former successfully defended his NXT North American Championship against Kam Hendrix last week. While members of the No Quarter Catch Crew, the pair previously vied for the tag titles in 2024 and 2025. Baylor and Smokes initially captured the respective championships by defeating DarkState on "NXT" in February.