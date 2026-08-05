The Wrestling World Pays Tribute To Dory Funk Jr.

WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Dory Funk Jr. died today at the age of 85. Brother to Terry Funk, both of whom were NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Dory wrestled for over 60 years, debuting in 1963, and wrestling his final match in Japan in 2024. He's trained many wrestlers and known countless others, meaning his death was mourned by wrestlers far and wide.

"[Dory Funk] Jr. Was one of the Greatest RIP CHAMP," former NWA World Tag Team Champion Gerald Brisco wrote. Brisco also shared the last picture he took with Funk, cautioning young wrestlers to take as many photos as possible. Brisco wasn't the only one sharing photos with Dory, as WWE HOFer Jake Roberts shared a picture of him and Funk from early in Roberts's career.

AEW World Tag Team Champion Adam Copeland thanked Funk for his career.

"He, along with Pat Patterson, Tom Prichard and Michael Hayes vouched for my ability," Copeland wrote. "They told the right people, the kid is ready."

Current NWA promoter William Patrick Corgan called Funk "a cornerstone of the NWA and pro wrestling as a whole," while Nattie, granddaughter of legendary promoter Stu Hart, said that Funk had been Stu's "favorite champion he ever had in Stampede Wrestling."

Funk also received high praise from Wrestling luminary Dave Meltzer.

"I'd call him for that 1969-73 time period the perfect champion, always a great match," Meltzer wrote in a lengthy tribute, "always made the opponent, no matter the skill level, look like someone who could win the world title."

WWE Producer Bruce Prichard thanked Funk for his "generosity and kindness," while Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque called him "a part of the early blueprint that helped build this business into a global phenomena."

Funk Jr. died nearly two years after his younger brother, Terry, who died in late August of 2023, at the age of 79.