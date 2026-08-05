Lola Vice Bids Farewell To WWE NXT After Title Challenge, Main Roster Star Appears

Last night on "WWE NXT," Lola Vice's undefeated streak in Underground Matches came to an end when she failed to defeat Kendal Grey for the NXT Women's Championship. However, along with Vice's streak ending last night, her time with the developmental brand has also seemingly reached its conclusion.

After "NXT" went off the air, Vice bid farewell to the fans in attendance while being joined by "WWE SmackDown" star and her real-life boyfriend Damian Priest.

"I came here four years ago. I took a leap of faith, sometimes, I'm going to be honest, I wasn't sure if this was for me. I struggled a lot, but if there's one thing I did is I always believed in myself. And all of you, every single Tuesday inspired me to keep going and represent Los Latinos ... so, I just want to say thank you everybody and forever we are 'NXT.'"

At this time, according to F4WOnline, it's expected that Vice will be joining Priest on "SmackDown," but it's likely that she'll also continue to be involved with AAA, as she's bounced between wrestling for "NXT" and the Mexican promotion throughout this year.

Although she struggled to capture gold for most of her four-year stint with WWE's third brand, she was able to win the NXT Women's Championship this past April when she defeated Grey and Jacy Jayne in a triple threat match at Stand & Deliver. Outside of being NXT Women's Champion, she also held the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships alongside Mr. Iguana, but just lost the gold last month to La Hiedra and Laredo Kid.