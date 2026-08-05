Bully Ray Speculates On Whether WWE Will Put Oba Femi & Paul Heyman Together

After Oba Femi defeated Brock Lesnar inside Hell In A Cell at SummerSlam this past weekend, "The Ruler" had a brief interaction with Paul Heyman the next night on "WWE Raw," where "The Beast's" manager congratulated him for his win on Saturday. Although the segment was nothing more than both men sharing the same respect for each other, it was enough for WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray to believe that a new creative direction could be brewing for Femi, which would see Heyman become his manager.

"For over Oba Femi to move forward to Brock level, Roman [Reigns] level or any of the levels that we all know he can achieve, can he just be okay on the microphone? ... I'm wondering if they align Paul with Oba, which is not a recipe that I've ever really seen work in wrestling. Babyface manager for babyface wrestler," he explained on "Busted Open Radio." "However, if anybody could pull it off it's Heyman. I'm not saying that this is what they're going to do. I just got a feeling last night and Oba's promo just being okay. Okay is not going to get you there. Because the day is going to come when Oba is going to have to stand in the middle of that ring with that mic, and he's done well so far, but last night was just okay."

Bully Ray mentioned Arnold Skaaland with Bob Backlund as well as Buddy Rogers with Jimmy Snuka as babyface pairings that worked well together, but admitted both duos are older examples. However, Bully Ray's idea might not be too far-fetched, as Heyman could be in need of a new role with Lesnar officially announcing that he's retired from professional wrestling on Tuesday.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.